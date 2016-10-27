ОСНОВНЫЕ МАРКЕРЫ АУТОИММУННЫХ РЕВМАТИЧЕСКИХ БОЛЕЗНЕЙ И ИХ ИНТЕРПРЕТАЦИЯ


DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20514/2226-6704-2016-6-5-5-11

Целью этой работы является систематизация  данных о маркерах аутоиммунных ревматических болезней.  В статью включена базовая информация с учетом последних рекомендаций  от 2014 года. Весь материал представлен  в виде таблиц, для удобного использования  в повседневной практике любого специалиста.


А. С. Бурлакова
Первый Московский государственный медицинский университет имени И.М. Сеченова, Москва
Россия


В. В. Василенко
Первый Московский государственный медицинский университет имени И.М. Сеченова, Москва
Россия


Д. Л. Виноградов
Первый Московский государственный медицинский университет имени И.М. Сеченова, Москва
Россия


Для цитирования: Бурлакова А.С., Василенко В.В., Виноградов Д.Л. ОСНОВНЫЕ МАРКЕРЫ АУТОИММУННЫХ РЕВМАТИЧЕСКИХ БОЛЕЗНЕЙ И ИХ ИНТЕРПРЕТАЦИЯ. Архивъ внутренней медицины. 2016;6(5):5-11.

For citation: Burlakova A.S., Vasilenko V.V., Vinogradov D.L. THE MAIN MARKERS OF AUTOIMMUNE RHEUMATIC DISEASES AND THEIR INTERPRETATION. Archive of internal medicine. 2016;6(5):5-11. (In Russ.) DOI:10.20514/2226-6704-2016-6-5-5-11

