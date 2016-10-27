ПРОГНОСТИЧЕСКОЕ ЗНАЧЕНИЕ СПЕКЛ-ТРЕКИНГ ЭХОКАРДИОГРАФИИ ПРИ ОСТРОМ ИНФАРКТЕ МИОКАРДА

1. Алехин М.Н. Ультразвуковые методики оценки деформации миокарда и их клиническое значение. Ультразвуковая и функциональная диагностика. 2011; 3: 107-120. Alyokhin M.N. Ultrasonic techniques of an assessment of deformation of a myocardium and their clinical value. Ultrasonic and functional diagnostics. 2011; 3: 107-120 [in Russian].

2. Definitions for a common standard for 2d speckle tracking echocardiography: consensus document of the EACVI/ACE/ Industry Task Force to standardize deformation imaging. European heart journal — Cardiovascular imaging. 2015; 16: 1-11.

3. Altiok E., Tiemann S. Becker M. et al. Myocardial deformation imaging by two-dimensional speckle-tracking echocardiography for prediction of global and segmental functional changes after acute myocardial infarction: a comparison with late gadolinium enhancement cardiac magnetic resonance. J. Am. Soc. Echocardiogr. 2014; 27(3): 249-257.

4. Antoni M.L., Mollema S.A., Delgado V. et al. Prognostic importance of strain and strain rate after acute myocardial infarction. Eur. Heart. J. 2010; 31(13): 1640-1647.

5. Bochenek T., Wita K., Tabor Z. et al. Value of speckle-tracking echocardiography for prediction of left ventricular remodeling in patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction treated by primary percutaneous intervention. J. Am. Soc. Echocardiogr. 2011; 24(12): 1342-1348.

6. Carasso S., Agmon Y., Roguin A.et al. Left ventricular function and functional recovery early and late after myocardial infarction: a prospective pilot study comparing two-dimensional strain, conventional echocardiography, and radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. J. Am. Soc. Echocardiogr. 2013; 26(11): 1235-1244.

7. Cianfrocca C., Pelliccia F., Pasceri V. et al. Strain rate analysis and levosimendan improve detection of myocardial viability by dobutamine echocardiography in patients with post-infarction left ventricular dysfunction: a pilot study. J. Am. Soc. Echocardiogr. 2008; 21(9): 1068-1074.

8. Cong T., Sun Y., Shang Z. et al. Prognostic Value of Speckle Tracking Echocardiography in Patients with ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction Treated with Late Percutaneous Intervention. Echocardiography. 2015; 32(9): 1384-1391.

9. D’Andrea A., Cocchia R., Caso P. et al. Global longitudinal speckletracking strain is predictive of left ventricular remodeling after coronary angioplasty in patients with recent non-ST elevation myocardial infarction. Int. J. Cardiol. 2011; 153(2): 185-191.

10. Gong L., Li D., Chen J. et al. Assessment of myocardial viability in patients with acute myocardial infarction by two-dimensional speckle tracking echocardiography combined with low-dose dobutamine stress echocardiography. Int. J. Cardiovasc. Imaging. 2013; 29(5): 1017-1028.

11. Haberka M., Liszka J., Kozyra A., Finik M., Gąsior Z. Two-dimensional speckle tracking echocardiography prognostic parameters in patients after acute myocardial infarction. Echocardiography; 32(3): 454-460.

12. Hanekom L., Jenkins C., Jeffries L. et al. Incremental value of strain rate analysis as an adjunct to wall-motion scoring for assessment of myocardial viability by dobutamine echocardiography: a follow-up study after revascularization. Circulation. 2005; 112(25): 3892-3900.

13. Joyce E., Debonnaire P., Leong D.P. et al. Differential response of LV sublayer twist during dobutamine stress echocardiography as a novel marker of contractile reserve after acute myocardial infarction: relationship with follow-up LVEF improvement. Eur. Heart. J. Cardiovasc. Imaging. 2015. pii: jev184. [Epub ahead of print]

14. Joyce E., Hoogslag G.E., Leong D.P. et al. Association between left ventricular global longitudinal strain and adverse left ventricular dilatation after ST-segment-elevation myocardial infarction. Circ. Cardiovasc. Imaging. 2014; 7(1): 74-81.

15. Joyce E., Leong D.P., Hoogslag G.E. et al. Left ventricular twist during dobutamine stress echocardiography after acute myocardial infarction: association with reverse remodeling. Int. J. Cardiovasc. Imaging. 2014; 30(2): 313-322.

16. Lacalzada J., de la Rosa A., Izquierdo M.M. et al. Left ventricular global longitudinal systolic strain predicts adverse remodeling and subsequent cardiac events in patients with acute myocardial infarction treated with primary percutaneous coronary intervention. Int. J. Cardiovasc. Imaging. 2015; 31(3): 575-584.

17. Liszka J., Haberka M., Tabor Z., Finik M., Gąsior Z. Two-dimensional speckle-tracking echocardiography assessment of left ventricular remodeling in patients after myocardial infarction and primary reperfusion. Arch. Med. Sci. 2014; 10(6): 1091-1100.

18. Løgstrup B.B., Høfsten D.E., Christophersen T.B. et al. Correlation between left ventricular global and regional longitudinal systolic strain and impaired microcirculation in patients with acute myocardial infarction. Echocardiography. 2012; 29(10): 1181-1190.

19. Munk K., Andersen N.H., Terkelsen C.J. et al. Global left ventricular longitudinal systolic strain for early risk assessment in patients with acute myocardial infarction treated with primary percutaneous intervention. J. Am. Soc. Echocardiogr. 2012; 25(6): 644-651.

20. Nucifora G., Marsan N.A., Bertini M. et al. Reduced left ventricular torsion early after myocardial infarction is related to left ventricular remodeling. Circ Cardiovasc Imaging. 2010; 3(4): 433-442.

21. Ojaghi-Haghighi Z., Abtahi F., Fazlolah S. et al. Coronary flow reserve, strain and strain rate imaging during pharmacological stress before and after percutaneous coronary intervention: comparison and correlation. Echocardiography. 2011; 28(5): 570-574.

22. Park S.M., Hong S.J., Kim Y.H. et al. Predicting myocardial functional recovery after acute myocardial infarction: relationship between myocardial strain and coronary flow reserve. Korean Circ, J. 2010; 40(12): 639-644.

23. Spinelli L., Morisco C., Assante di Panzillo E., Izzo R., Trimarco B. Reverse left ventricular remodeling after acute myocardial infarction: the prognostic impact of left ventricular global torsion. Int. J. Cardiovasc. Imaging. 2013; 29(4): 787-795.

24. Teske A.J., De Boeck B.W.L., Melman P.G. et al. Echocardiographic quantification of myocardial function using tissue deformation imaging, a guide to image acquisition and analysis using tissue Doppler and speckle tracking. Cardiovasc. Ultrasound. 2007; 5: 27.

25. Woo J.S., Yu T.K., Kim W.S., Kim K.S., Kim W. Early prediction of myocardial viability after acute myocardial infarction by twodimensional speckle tracking imaging. J. Geriatr. Cardiol. 2015; 12(5): 474-481.